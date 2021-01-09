Fire & Flower’s (FFLWF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.