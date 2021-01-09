Financial Survey: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.89%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $109.02 million 4.65 -$25.34 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.40 -$53.26 million N/A N/A

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland’s.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Boqii on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

