Financial Survey: Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.56 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Mountain Province Diamonds -90.08% -20.73% -7.41%

Risk & Volatility

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Battle North Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 135.88%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Battle North Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

