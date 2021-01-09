Financial Contrast: Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and Cyanotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 296.31 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.61 $390,000.00 N/A N/A

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Cyanotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Cyanotech 1.82% 3.67% 1.80%

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyanotech has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glucose Health and Cyanotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cyanotech beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, and direct to consumers, as well as in bulk form to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

