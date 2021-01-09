Financial Comparison: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) versus Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99% Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40%

This table compares Black Knight and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.18 billion 11.73 $108.80 million $1.72 51.12 Varonis Systems $254.19 million 21.64 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -68.54

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Knight and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 3 11 0 2.79 Varonis Systems 0 3 15 0 2.83

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $94.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $139.95, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats Varonis Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves and IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

