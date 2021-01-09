Financial Analysis: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and ReGen Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 10.49 $560,000.00 $0.01 553.00 ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ReGen Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of ReGen Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and ReGen Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ReGen Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 141.11%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than ReGen Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and ReGen Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats ReGen Biologics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery. Its products include Menaflex collagen meniscus implant device, for use in surgical procedures for the reinforcement and repair of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus; and SharpShooter Tissue Repair System, an instrument that allows surgeons to place needles in hard-to-reach locations of the meniscus. The company sells its products in the United States, the European Union, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, Australia, Chile, and Japan. ReGen Biologics Inc. was formerly known as Aros Corp and changed its name to ReGen Biologics Inc. in November, 2002. ReGen Biologics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. On April 8, 2011, ReGen Biologics Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 14, 2011.

