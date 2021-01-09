Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 117730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.