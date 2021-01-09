Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.88

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $39.69. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1,874,979 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,508,000 after purchasing an additional 865,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

