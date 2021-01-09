Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Trading Up 1.4%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 53,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 40,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

