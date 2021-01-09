Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.20. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

