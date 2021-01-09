Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FOE stock remained flat at $$15.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,615. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

