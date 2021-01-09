FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

FFG stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.19. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

