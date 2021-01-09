Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00572763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00217728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

