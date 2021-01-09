Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $486.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. BidaskClub cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO traded up $10.25 on Monday, reaching $500.36. The stock had a trading volume of 172,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.93. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.