Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

NYSE:FN opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.