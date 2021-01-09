F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $191.24. Approximately 1,806,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 903,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.