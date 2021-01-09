F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.
F5 Networks stock traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Burney Co. increased its position in F5 Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.