F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Burney Co. increased its position in F5 Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.