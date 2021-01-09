EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYEG. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.