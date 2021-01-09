eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $626,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,568,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
