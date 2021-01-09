eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $626,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,568,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

