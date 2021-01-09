EXMR FDN (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $155,547.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $533,592.96 and approximately $155,547.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

