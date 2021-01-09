EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 million.

EXFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 31,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $186.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

