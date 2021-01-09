Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.19 and last traded at $130.70. Approximately 1,926,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,611,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 384.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.