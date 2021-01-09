Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 1,847,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,398,063 shares of company stock valued at $209,224,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

