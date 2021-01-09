Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.65. 18,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 40,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.