Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

