Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

