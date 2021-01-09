Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 5.6%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,209,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,333,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. Research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 373.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

