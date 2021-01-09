EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $32.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.