EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 7,125 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 1.60.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

