Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EB. ValuEngine cut shares of Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 972,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

