EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,740.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $58,318.23 and $60,740.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00037773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002687 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002466 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.