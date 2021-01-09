European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 469642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.03. The company has a market capitalization of £439.03 million and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

