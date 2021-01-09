Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.88 ($121.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

EPA ENX opened at €90.85 ($106.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.53. Euronext N.V. has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

