Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

