Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $229,176.63 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $229,176.63 and $39,662.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

