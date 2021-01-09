Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETTYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

