Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

