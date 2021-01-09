essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 0.9%

essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.87 ($1.94). 33,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 15,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.06 million and a P/E ratio of 493.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.61.

About essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

