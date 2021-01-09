EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Trading Up 32%

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)’s share price was up 32% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 2,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of EQ in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

