Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $4.43. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 79,058 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

