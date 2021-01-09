Energo Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Energo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $142,176.52 and approximately $31,638.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.