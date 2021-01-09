Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 10.6%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price fell 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $7.06. 10,670,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,136,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Endo International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.