Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.80

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.80 and traded as high as $42.85. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 10,478,597 shares.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$49.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$85.83 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

