EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EMX Royalty stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.