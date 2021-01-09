EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EMX Royalty stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $84,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

