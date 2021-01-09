Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00.
Shares of SMTC opened at $74.29 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
