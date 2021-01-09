Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00.

Shares of SMTC opened at $74.29 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

