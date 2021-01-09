Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

