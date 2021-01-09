ELM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

