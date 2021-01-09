ELM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,064.36 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,899.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

