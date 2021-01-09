ELM Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 654.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 993.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

