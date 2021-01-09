ELM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,650 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.